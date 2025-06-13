flag
20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1907
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2889 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,054. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
713 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 411 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
SellerSoler y Llach
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 29, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
SellerRauch
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Via - July 2, 2021
SellerVia
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1907 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with mark B is 440 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1907 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

