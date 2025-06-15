flag
20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1905
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3591 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,211. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
681 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateJuly 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
SellerVL Nummus
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
SellerRauch
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1905 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with mark B is 470 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1905 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

