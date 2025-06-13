flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC200,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1903
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3557 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,401. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 290 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - February 11, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 25, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Varesi - May 5, 2020
SellerVaresi
DateMay 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
SellerTauler & Fau
DateFebruary 18, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
SellerVL Nummus
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
SellerCayón
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Bereska - September 8, 2019
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Bereska - September 8, 2019
SellerBereska
DateSeptember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 6, 2018
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli" at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 12, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1903 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with mark B is 310 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1903 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1903All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions