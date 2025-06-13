flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC600,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1902
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 4, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma - October 27, 2023
SellerNomisma
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1902 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with mark B is 520 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1902 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1902All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions