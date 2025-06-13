flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC500,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1901
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Rauch - March 29, 2025
SellerRauch
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateMarch 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
SellerLeu
DateMarch 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica
DateDecember 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1901 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with mark B is 400 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1901 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
