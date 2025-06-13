flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC300,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1899
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 1,180. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 23, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
SellerWAG
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2021
SellerNomisma
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 21, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction Varesi - May 5, 2020
SellerVaresi
DateMay 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Switzerland 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
SellerVL Nummus
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1899 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with mark B is 400 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1899 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

