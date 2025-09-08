flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,000,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1949
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (306)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3913 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS65
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1949 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with mark B is 610 USD. The coin contains 5,805 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 684,97 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1949 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

