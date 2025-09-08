flag
20 Francs 1895 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1895 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1895 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC200,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1895
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1895 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61329 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 6, 2025.

Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 480 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 11, 2025
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Nomos - February 23, 2025
SellerNomos
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Obolos - February 23, 2025
SellerObolos
DateFebruary 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1895 B at auction HARMERS - September 29, 2025
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1895 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1895 with mark B is 550 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1895 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1895 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1895 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1895 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

