flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1894 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1894 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1894 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC121,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1894
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1894 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 1,020. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 448 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - May 4, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
SellerGINZA
DateAugust 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1894 B at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1894 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1894 with mark B is 400 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1894 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1894 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1894 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1894 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1894All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions