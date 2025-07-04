flag
20 Francs 1891 B (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1891 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1891 B - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC100,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1891
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1891 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 4, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateJuly 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 11, 2025
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Heritage - November 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - October 20, 2024
SellerPoznański Dom Aukcyjny
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
SellerNumismatica Luciani
DateNovember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1891 B at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 26, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1891 B?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1891 with mark B is 540 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1891 with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1891 with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1891 with the letters B?

To sell the 20 Francs 1891 with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

