flag
SwitzerlandPeriod:1850-2022 1850-2022

20 Francs 1886 (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 20 Francs 1886 - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 20 Francs 1886 - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC250,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination20 Francs
  • Year1886
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (215)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 20 Francs 1886 . This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Nomisma - September 6, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Nomisma - September 6, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Montenegro - June 13, 2025
SellerMontenegro
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 94000 JPY
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Inasta - April 17, 2025
SellerInasta
DateApril 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMarch 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 4, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 4, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction CoinsNB - January 18, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateJanuary 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 13, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction
Switzerland 20 Francs 1886 at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 20 Francs 1886?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Francs 1886 is 490 USD. The coin contains 5,8064 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 685,34 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Francs 1886?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 20 Francs 1886 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Francs 1886?

To sell the 20 Francs 1886 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of SwitzerlandCoin catalog of ConfederationCoins of Switzerland in 1886All Swiss coinsSwiss gold coinsSwiss coins 20 FrancsNumismatic auctions