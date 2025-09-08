flag
10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC130,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1916
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3069 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,560. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 11, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1916 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B is 250 USD. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1916 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

