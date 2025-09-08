flag
10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC200,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1914
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3068 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,102. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CZK
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Astarte S.A. - October 29, 2024
SellerAstarte S.A.
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 2, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Astarte S.A. - May 12, 2024
SellerAstarte S.A.
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
SellerLeu
DateFebruary 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
SellerLeu
DateJuly 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Switzerland 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1914 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B is 240 USD. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1914 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

