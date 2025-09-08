flag
10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" (Switzerland, Confederation)

Obverse 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, ConfederationReverse 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" - Gold Coin Value - Switzerland, Confederation

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC600,000

Description

  • CountrySwitzerland
  • PeriodConfederation
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1913
  • MintBern
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Swiss 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Confederation struck at the Bern Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2017 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place August 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - September 8, 2025
SellerLeu
DateSeptember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Heritage Eur - May 19, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 25, 2025
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateApril 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Schulman - March 25, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Nomisma - March 14, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction VL Nummus - January 11, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
SellerAurea
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Bertolami - December 12, 2024
SellerBertolami
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2024
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 11, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 18, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Switzerland 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli" at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Confederation 10 Francs 1913 B "Vreneli"?

According to the latest data as of September 11, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B is 270 USD. The coin contains 2,9032 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 342,49 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with mark B?

The information on the current value of the Swiss coin 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B?

To sell the 10 Francs 1913 "Vreneli" with the letters B we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

