Ducat 1824 (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
Description
- CountryStolberg-Wernigerode
- PeriodHeinrich XII
- DenominationDucat
- Year1824
- RulerHeinrich XII (Count of Stolberg-Wernigerode)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Heinrich XII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
How much is the gold coin of Heinrich XII Ducat 1824?
According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1824 is 2600 USD for regular strike and 3100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,4411 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 373,33 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1824?
The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1824 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Ducat 1824?
To sell the Ducat 1824 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.