flag
Stolberg-WernigerodePeriod:1818-1824 1818-1824

Ducat 1824 (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII)

Obverse Ducat 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XIIReverse Ducat 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded

Description

  • CountryStolberg-Wernigerode
  • PeriodHeinrich XII
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1824
  • RulerHeinrich XII (Count of Stolberg-Wernigerode)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2600 USD
Average price (PROOF):3100 USD
Auction sales chart Ducat 1824 - Gold Coin Value - Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 . This gold coin from the times of Heinrich XII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1363 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
2789 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
SellerTauler & Fau
DateNovember 3, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
SellerMöller
DateJune 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateJune 9, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2020
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Aurea - December 1, 2018
SellerAurea
DateDecember 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Stolberg-Wernigerode Ducat 1824 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Heinrich XII Ducat 1824?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1824 is 2600 USD for regular strike and 3100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,4411 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 373,33 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1824?

The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1824 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Ducat 1824?

To sell the Ducat 1824 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Stolberg-WernigerodeCoin catalog of Heinrich XIICoins of Stolberg-Wernigerode in 1824All Stolberg-Wernigerode coinsStolberg-Wernigerode gold coinsStolberg-Wernigerode coins DucatNumismatic auctions