Ducat 1824 (Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII)

How much is the gold coin of Heinrich XII Ducat 1824? According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Ducat 1824 is 2600 USD for regular strike and 3100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,4411 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 373,33 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Ducat 1824? The information on the current value of the Stolberg-Wernigerode coin Ducat 1824 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.