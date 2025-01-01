flag
Stolberg-Wernigerode
Period: 1824-1824

Coins catalog of Heinrich XII (1824-1824)

Total added coins: 1

Period of Heinrich XII
Coin catalogHeinrich XII1824-1824
Coin photoCoin photo
Stolberg-Wernigerode, Heinrich XII
Ducat 1824
Gold$2,600$3,100043
