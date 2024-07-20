Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

