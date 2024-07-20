Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Cayón (13)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (12)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search