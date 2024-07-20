50 Céntimos 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

