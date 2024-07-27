Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (39)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (24)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (39)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (36)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Provisional Government Coins of Spain in 1869 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search