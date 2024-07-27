Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1869
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25750 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
