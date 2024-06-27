Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Céntimos 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 20 Céntimos
- Year 1869
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2016.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6675 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3624 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
