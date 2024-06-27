Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Céntimos 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2016.

Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6675 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3624 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Céntimos 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

