20 Céntimos 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Céntimos 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 12,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2016.

