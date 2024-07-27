2 Pesetas 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30638 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

