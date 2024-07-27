Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (334) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30638 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (69)
  • Cayón (62)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CoinsNB (13)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (67)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (22)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Silicua Coins (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (41)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

