Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (334) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30638 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (69)
- Cayón (62)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (67)
- Inasta (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (22)
- London Coins (3)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rio de la Plata (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Silicua Coins (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (41)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search