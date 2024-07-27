2 Pesetas 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (26) VF (26) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) Service PCGS (1) NN Coins (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (13)

CoinsNB (4)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (13)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Tauler & Fau (12)