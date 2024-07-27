Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (13)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (13)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
