Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1870 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1870 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24908 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1870 SNM at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

