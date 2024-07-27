2 Pesetas 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

