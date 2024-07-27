Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1869
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
