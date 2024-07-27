Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1869 SNM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1869 with mark SNM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Spain 2 Pesetas 1869 SNM at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

