Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1870 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government Reverse 1 Peseta 1870 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Provisional Government

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Provisional Government
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Provisional Government
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Spain 1 Peseta 1870 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1870 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

