1 Peseta 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

