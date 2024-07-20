Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1870 DEM (Spain, Provisional Government)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Provisional Government
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1870
- Ruler Provisional Government
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1870 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
