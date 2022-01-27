Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1810 M IG (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2080 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5789 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
