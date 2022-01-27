8 Reales 1810 M IG (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

