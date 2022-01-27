Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1810 M IG (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 8 Reales 1810 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 8 Reales 1810 M IG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2080 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5789 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

