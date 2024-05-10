Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1809 M IG (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34245 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1725 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
