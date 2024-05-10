8 Reales 1809 M IG (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34245 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

