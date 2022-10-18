Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
1142 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1814 at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

