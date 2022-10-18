Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1814 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1814
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1814 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (6)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
1142 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search