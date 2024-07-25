Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1813 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

