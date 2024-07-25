Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1813 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (59)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Boule (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (13)
- Florange (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Künker (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Soler y Llach (20)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search