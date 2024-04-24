Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1812 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
