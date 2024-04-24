Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
