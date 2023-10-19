Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1811. 24 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: 24 rosettes
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 24 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5832 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
