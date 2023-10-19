Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1811. 24 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Variety: 24 rosettes

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1811 24 rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1811 24 rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 24 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5832 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1811 at auction Cayón - June 4, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date June 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

