5 Pesetas 1811. 25 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 25 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

