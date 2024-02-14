Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1811. 25 rosettes (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Variety: 25 rosettes
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1811 . 25 rosettes. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
