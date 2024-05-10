5 Pesetas 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31836 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (6) XF (59) VF (114) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (6) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aureo & Calicó (59)

Baldwin's (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (17)

CoinsNB (1)

Felzmann (1)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (16)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (4)

iNumis (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numis.be (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (33)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (11)

Teutoburger (1)