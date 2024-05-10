Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1810 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31836 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
