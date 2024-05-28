Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 5 Pesetas 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

