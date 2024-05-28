5 Pesetas 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (6) XF (66) VF (101) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aureo & Calicó (54)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (20)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (30)

ibercoin (5)

iNumis (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (40)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (6)

Teutoburger (2)

Westfälische (1)