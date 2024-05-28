Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
