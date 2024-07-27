4 Reales 1812 S LA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark S LA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (11) VF (85) F (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (49)

Cayón (9)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (8)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Tauler & Fau (9)