Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1812 S LA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1812 S LA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1812 S LA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark S LA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (49)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 4 Reales 1812 S LA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

