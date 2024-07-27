Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1812 S LA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark S LA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
