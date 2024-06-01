Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1812 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1812 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1812 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 132 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

