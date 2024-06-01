Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1812 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
