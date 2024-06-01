4 Reales 1812 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (12) F (4) No grade (1)