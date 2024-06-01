Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1811 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1811 M RS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1811 M RS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 M RS at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

