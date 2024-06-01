Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1811 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
