4 Reales 1811 M RS (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark M RS. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1667 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) F (4)