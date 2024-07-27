4 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (89) VF (163) F (33) VG (3) AG (1) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) VG10 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (6) NN Coins (1)

