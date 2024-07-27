Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
