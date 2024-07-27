Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (87)
  • Bertolami (5)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (6)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (36)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (6)
  • Soler y Llach (55)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

