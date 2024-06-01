Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 4 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 4 Reales 1808 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1808 M AI at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search