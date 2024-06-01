Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1808 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1808 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
