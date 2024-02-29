Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (49)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Nomisma Aste - December 9, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
