20 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (49) VF (68) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (49)

Cayón (16)

Chaponnière (2)

Frühwald (1)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (9)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (6)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (2)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (14)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (6)