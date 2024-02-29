Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
