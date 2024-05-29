Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (57)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (19)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Libert (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (26)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (19)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 6000 NOK
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search