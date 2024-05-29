20 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (42) AU (20) XF (95) VF (73) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (8) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (15) PCGS (10)

