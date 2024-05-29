Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2351 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
