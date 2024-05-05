20 Reales 1810 M IA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M IA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (25) VF (30) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

