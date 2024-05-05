Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1810 M IA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M IA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.
