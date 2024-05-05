Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1810 M IA (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1810 M IA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1810 M IA - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M IA. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 26, 2011.

Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M IA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

