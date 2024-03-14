Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
