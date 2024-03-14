Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

