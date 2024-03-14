2 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) VG (1)