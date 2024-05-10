Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search