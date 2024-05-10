2 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (8) VF (33) F (14) G (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (24)

Cayón (11)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Tauler & Fau (1)