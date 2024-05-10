Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0871 oz) 2,709 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 722 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
