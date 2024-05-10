Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
- Year 1808
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
