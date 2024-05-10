Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,217 oz) 6,75 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4207 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Pesetas 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

