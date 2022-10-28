Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 10 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 10 Reales 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1595 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Reales 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
