10 Reales 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (17) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (3)

HERVERA (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)