Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1812 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1812 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
