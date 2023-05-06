Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1812 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 10 Reales 1812 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 10 Reales 1812 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1812 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (13)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1812 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Joseph Bonaparte Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 10 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search