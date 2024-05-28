Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 10 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 10 Reales 1811 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 10, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1811 M AI at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

