10 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 10, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
12
