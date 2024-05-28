10 Reales 1811 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1811 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 10, 2014.

