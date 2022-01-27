Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Real 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Real 1813 M RN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1813 M RN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

