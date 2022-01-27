Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1813
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search