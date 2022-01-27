1 Real 1813 M RN (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1813 with mark M RN. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (8)