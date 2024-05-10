Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
