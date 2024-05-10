Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 1 Real 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 1 Real 1812 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
Seller Negrini
Date October 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1812 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

