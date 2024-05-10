1 Real 1812 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1812 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (9) VF (45) F (29) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (35)

Cayón (10)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Negrini (1)

Soler y Llach (16)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

V. GADOURY (1)