Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1812 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1812
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3812 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (46)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (16)
- Felzmann (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (21)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (28)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search