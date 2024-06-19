Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,75 g
- Pure silver (0,0924 oz) 2,875 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1811
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (42)
- Boule (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (11)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (20)
- ibercoin (10)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (26)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search