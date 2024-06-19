1 Peseta 1811 (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (23) VF (95) F (7) G (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (42)

Boule (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (11)

CHS Basel Numismatics (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (20)

ibercoin (10)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Soler y Llach (26)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (1)